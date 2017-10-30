Olivier Winner Leigh Zimmerman Returns to Chicago on Broadway

Leigh Zimmerman will take the stand as Broadway's Velma Kelly in Chicago beginning on October 30. The Olivier winner and original cast member is replacing Amra-Faye Wright in the role.



In addition to Chicago, Zimmerman's Broadway credits include A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to The Forum, Crazy for You and The Will Rogers Follies. She earned an Olivier Award for her West End performance in A Chorus Line as Sheila. Her other West End credits include Relative Values, The Producers, Chicago, Contact and The Seven Year Itch. On screen, she has appeared in NUMB3RS, Person Of Interest, One Life To Live and more.



The current Broadway cast of Chicago also features Charlotte d'Amboise as Roxie Hart, Raymond Bokhour as Amos Hart, NaTasha Yvette Williams as Matron "Mama" Morton and Tom Hewitt as Billy Flynn.