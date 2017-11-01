Amy Schumer Makes Her Broadway Debut as Meteor Shower Begins Performances

Meteor Shower, a new comedy by Tony nominee Steve Martin, kicks off Broadway performances at the Booth Theatre on November 1. Four-time Tony winner Jerry Zaks directs the play that will officially open on November 29 for a limited run through January 21, 2018. Meteor Shower features a four-person cast led by Emmy winners Amy Schumer and Keegan-Michael Key in their Broadway debuts alongside Tony winner Laura Benanti and Tony nominee Jeremy Shamos.



Meteor Shower takes place on a hot night in Ojai, California, when Corky (Schumer) and her husband, Norm (Shamos), are having another couple over for dinner. Laura (Benanti) and Gerald (Key), though, aren't looking for a casual evening of polite small talk with new friends. Eventually the two couples find themselves in a marital free-fall matched in velocity and peril only by the smoldering space rocks tearing through the sky.



The design team for Meteor Shower includes Tony winner Beowulf Borritt (scenic design), Tony winner Ann Roth (costume design), six-time Tony winner Natasha Katz (lighting design) and Fitz Patton (sound design).