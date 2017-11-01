Bel Powley to Join Chris Evans & Michael Cera in Lobby Hero on Broadway

Bel Powley has been announced to play the role of Dawn in the upcoming Broadway production of Kenneth Lonergan’s Lobby Hero, directed by Trip Cullman. Lobby Hero will reopen Broadway's Helen Hayes Theatre in 2018, with previews set to begin on March 1 and an opening slated for March 26.



Powley made her Broadway debut in the 2011 revival of Tom Stoppard’s Arcadia. She is perhaps best known for her feature film debut in the 2015 drama The Diary of a Teenage Girl, for which she received the Gotham Award for Best Actress.



Powley joins the previously announced Michael Cera in the role of Jeff, with Chris Evans as Bill and Brian Tyree Henry as William. Lobby Hero centers on a young security guard (Cera) with big ambitions who clashes with his stern boss (Henry), an intense rookie cop (Powley) and her unpredictable partner (Evans).



Lobby Hero will feature scenic design by David Rockwell, costume design by Paloma Young, lighting design by Japhy Weideman and sound design by Darron L. West.