Stuffed, Written by and Starring Lisa Lampanelli, to Close November 19
News
by Broadway.com Staff • Nov 6, 2017
Lisa Lampanelli (Photo by Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

Lisa Lampanelli's Stuffed will play it's final performance at the Westside Theatre on November 19. Directed by Jackson Gay and starring Lampanelli, the play takes a funny and moving journey through Lampanelli's experiences with food and body image. Stuffed will have played 31 previews and 23 regular performances at the time of closing.

"The issue of weight and body image is one that nearly everyone I talk to struggles with every single day," Lampanelli said in a statement. "It is an issue that is often surrounded by shame. By telling real stories of real people, Stuffed attempted to take some of the shame and secrecy out of these issues. If telling the truth through the play helped even one person, I am over the moon about it. That is the exact reason I wrote the show in the first place."

Stuffed stars Lampanelli, Marsha Stephanie Blake, Lauren Ann Brickman and Eden Malyn.

Broadway.com customers with tickets to cancelled performances will be contacted with information on refunds or exchanges.

Stuffed

A funny and moving journey through Lisa Lampanelli's experiences with food and body image.
