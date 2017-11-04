Miss Saigon's Eva Noblezada Ties the Knot with Leo Roberts

Leo Roberts & Eva Noblezada (Photo: Jenny Anderson/Getty Images)
So stay with me and hold me tight and dance like it's the last night of the world! Miss Saigon's Eva Noblezada has found true love onstage and off. The Tony nominee recently married U.K. actor Leo Roberts. The couple shared the happy news in an adorable Instagram post on November 4.
The pair met in London while Noblezada was in Les Miserables prior to starring as Kim in the Broadway revival of Miss Saigon.
Noblezada grew up in Charlotte, North Carolina, and was discovered by a casting director while performing at the National High School Musical Theatre Awards (a.k.a. the Jimmy Awards) in 2013. She made her professional West End debut in the Lawrence Connor-helmed Miss Saigon revival to great acclaim. The New York transfer of Miss Saigon earned Noblezada a 2017 Tony nomination and marks her Broadway debut.