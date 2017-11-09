Uma Thurman Makes Her Broadway Debut as Beau Willimon's The Parisian Woman Begins

The Parisian Woman, a new drama by House of Cards creator Beau Willimon, begins its Broadway run on November 9 at the Hudson Theatre. Directed by Tony winner Pam MacKinnon and starring Oscar nominee Uma Thurman in her Broadway debut, The Parisian Woman will officially open on November 30.



The Parisian Woman is set in Washington, D.C. and centers on Chloe (Thurman), a socialite armed with charm and wit, who is coming to terms with politics, her past, her marriage to Tom (played by Josh Lucas) and an uncertain future. The Parisian Woman also stars Tony winner Blair Brown as Jeanette Simpson, Tony nominee Phillipa Soo as Rebecca and Marton Csokas as Peter.



The Parisian Woman features scenic design by Derek McLane, costume design by Jane Greenwood, lighting design by Peter Kaczorowski, projection design by Darrel Maloney and sound design by Broken Chord. Get an inside look at The Parisian Woman in the Broadway.com Show segment below.



