Daphne Rubin-Vega to Lead New Musical by In the Heights Co-Creator Quiara Alegría Hudes at the Public Theater

Two-time Tony nominee Daphne Rubin-Vega (Rent) will headline the New York premiere of Miss You Like Hell, a new musical set to play The Public Theater in 2018. With book and lyrics by Pulitzer winner Quiara Alegría Hudes (In the Heights, Water by the Spoonful) and music and lyrics by theatrical newcomer Erin McKeown, the work will be directed by Public Theater Resident Director Lear deBessonet, with choreography by Danny Mefford (Dear Evan Hansen). Miss You Like Hell will begin previews on March 20 with an opening slated for April 10. The show will play a limited run through May 6.



In Miss You Like Hell, Rubin-Vega is Beatriz, a flawed mom to 16-year-old Olivia, and an undocumented immigrant on the verge of deportation. After living estranged from each other for years, a mother and daughter embark on a road trip that crosses state lines. Together they meet Americans of different backgrounds, shared dreams and complicated truths.



“No other piece I know speaks with such powerful, personal insight into our current immigration debate,” said Public Theater Artistic Director Oskar Eustis. “Quiara Alegría Hudes, Erin McKeown and director Lear deBessonet have created a mother/daughter story for the ages. We are proud to celebrate the voices of these extraordinary women.”



In addition to Rubin-Vega, initial casting includes Gizel Jiménez as Olivia, with Danny Bolero as Manuel, Latoya Edwards as Pearl, David Patrick Kelly as Higgins and Michael Mulheren as Mo. Andrew Cristi and Shawna M. Hamic comprise the ensemble. Miss You Like Hell will feature scenic design by Riccardo Hernandez, costume design by Emilio Sosa, lighting design by Tyler Micoleau and sound design by Jessica Paz.



Miss You Like Hell made its world premiere at San Diego's La Jolla Playhouse for a run from October 25-December 4, 2016 with Rubin-Vega leading the cast. Sample Hudes and McKeown's score below.



