Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Daphne Rubin-Vega to Lead New Musical by In the Heights Co-Creator Quiara Alegría Hudes at the Public Theater
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Nov 9, 2017
Daphne Rubin-Vega
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

Two-time Tony nominee Daphne Rubin-Vega (Rent) will headline the New York premiere of Miss You Like Hell, a new musical set to play The Public Theater in 2018. With book and lyrics by Pulitzer winner Quiara Alegría Hudes (In the Heights, Water by the Spoonful) and music and lyrics by theatrical newcomer Erin McKeown, the work will be directed by Public Theater Resident Director Lear deBessonet, with choreography by Danny Mefford (Dear Evan Hansen). Miss You Like Hell will begin previews on March 20 with an opening slated for April 10. The show will play a limited run through May 6.

In Miss You Like Hell, Rubin-Vega is Beatriz, a flawed mom to 16-year-old Olivia, and an undocumented immigrant on the verge of deportation. After living estranged from each other for years, a mother and daughter embark on a road trip that crosses state lines. Together they meet Americans of different backgrounds, shared dreams and complicated truths.

“No other piece I know speaks with such powerful, personal insight into our current immigration debate,” said Public Theater Artistic Director Oskar Eustis. “Quiara Alegría Hudes, Erin McKeown and director Lear deBessonet have created a mother/daughter story for the ages. We are proud to celebrate the voices of these extraordinary women.”

In addition to Rubin-Vega, initial casting includes Gizel Jiménez as Olivia, with Danny Bolero as Manuel, Latoya Edwards as Pearl, David Patrick Kelly as Higgins and Michael Mulheren as Mo. Andrew Cristi and Shawna M. Hamic comprise the ensemble. Miss You Like Hell will feature scenic design by Riccardo Hernandez, costume design by Emilio Sosa, lighting design by Tyler Micoleau and sound design by Jessica Paz.

Miss You Like Hell made its world premiere at San Diego's La Jolla Playhouse for a run from October 25-December 4, 2016 with Rubin-Vega leading the cast. Sample Hudes and McKeown's score below.

View Comments

Trending Now

  1. Watch James Corden & the Stranger Things Kids Sing Motown Hits
  2. Jake Shears & Kirstin Maldonado to Join Cast of Kinky Boots
  3. Lin-Manuel Miranda to Star in Puerto Rico Production of Hamilton
  4. King Kong Sets First Preview & Opening Date on Broadway
  5. Watch Waitress Stars Jason Mraz & Betsy Wolfe Offer Up Their Adorable Take on 'Bad Idea'

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton Wicked The Lion King The Phantom of the Opera Dear Evan Hansen Aladdin The Book of Mormon School of Rock - The Musical Waitress Cats A Bronx Tale Anastasia All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Broadway Buzz Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters