World Premiere by Hand to God Playwright Robert Askins Among La Jolla's New Season

La Jolla Playhouse, the San Diego theater with a rich history of developing works that later play Broadway, has announced three world premieres and one West Coast premiere as part of its 2018-2019 season. A new play by Tony nominee Robert Askins, a pre-New York work by Martyna Majok, and debuts by Lindsey Ferrentino and Will Power fill the theater's new slate of shows. Dates for the productions are to be announced.



The first new work docketed for La Jolla's season is The Squirrels, written by Hand to God Tony nominee Robert Askins. In The Squirrels, winter is on its way and the squirrels are restless. Mistrust is growing between the Grey Squirrels, who enjoy a rich cache of nuts, and the outcast, hungry Fox Squirrels. When a wily outsider ignites a savage war, the consequences are catastrophic. Come From Away Tony winner and La Jolla Artistic Director Christopher Ashley directs the new comedy.



La Jolla veteran playwright Will Power will debut Seize the King, a reinterpretation of Shakespeare’s Richard III. With England’s throne empty, Richard knocks down threats to his rule, fueling his insatiable ambition and paranoia. Jaime Castañeda is onboard to direct the work.



The Year to Come, a world premiere by off-Broadway playwright Lindsey Ferrentino (Ugly Lies the Bone) is also slated for La Jolla's season. The Year to Come centers on a family who gathers every New Year’s Eve in their Florida backyard to ring in the coming year. In between dips in the pool, politically incorrect banter and a highly anticipated onion dip, their relationships grow and fracture. A director for The Year to Come will be announced at a later date.



Martyna Majok's New York-bound play Queens will make its West Coast premiere at La Jolla. In Queens, the lives of two generations of immigrant women collide in a basement apartment. When the choices they've made about their security, dignity and desires come back to haunt them, they must ask: what cannot—and should not—be left behind? A director for the La Jolla run of Queens is to be announced; the 2018 New York premiere of the play will be directed by Danya Taymor.



Main stem hit Come From Away, new Great White Way play Junk and the upcoming Broadway musical Escape to Margaritaville all played pre-New York runs at La Jolla. The theater was honored with the 1993 Regional Theatre Tony Award.