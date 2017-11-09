Skylar Astin, Krysta Rodriguez & More Hit the Red Carpet for What We're Up Against's Off-Broadway Opening

Smash scribe Theresa Rebeck's play What We're Up Against opened at the Women's Project Theater on November 8. Directed by Adrienne Campbell-Holt, the dark comedy focuses on gender politics in the workplace. Rebeck, Campbell-Holt and stars Skylar Astin, Krysta Rodriguez, Jim Parrack, Marg Helgenberger and Damian Young took their curtain call and hit the red carpet to celebrate the off-Broadway opening. What We're Up Against is scheduled to run through November 26. Check out the opening-night pics, and then see them live on stage at the WP Theater!
