Skylar Astin, Krysta Rodriguez & More Hit the Red Carpet for What We're Up Against's Off-Broadway Opening

Smash scribe Theresa Rebeck's play What We're Up Against opened at the Women's Project Theater on November 8. Directed by Adrienne Campbell-Holt, the dark comedy focuses on gender politics in the workplace. Rebeck, Campbell-Holt and stars Skylar Astin, Krysta Rodriguez, Jim Parrack, Marg Helgenberger and Damian Young took their curtain call and hit the red carpet to celebrate the off-Broadway opening. What We're Up Against is scheduled to run through November 26. Check out the opening-night pics, and then see them live on stage at the WP Theater!

'What We're Up Against' stars Skylar Astin, Marg Helgenberger, Krysta Rodriguez, Damian Young and Jim Parrack take their opening-night curtain call.