Skyler Astin, Krysta Rodriguez, Marg Helgenberger, Damian Young & Jim Parrack
(Photos: Caitlin McNaney)
Skylar Astin, Krysta Rodriguez & More Hit the Red Carpet for What We're Up Against's Off-Broadway Opening
Hot Shot
by Lindsey Sullivan • Nov 9, 2017

Smash scribe Theresa Rebeck's play What We're Up Against opened at the Women's Project Theater on November 8. Directed by Adrienne Campbell-Holt, the dark comedy focuses on gender politics in the workplace. Rebeck, Campbell-Holt and stars Skylar Astin, Krysta Rodriguez, Jim Parrack, Marg Helgenberger and Damian Young took their curtain call and hit the red carpet to celebrate the off-Broadway opening. What We're Up Against is scheduled to run through November 26. Check out the opening-night pics, and then see them live on stage at the WP Theater!

'What We're Up Against' stars Skylar Astin, Marg Helgenberger, Krysta Rodriguez, Damian Young and Jim Parrack take their opening-night curtain call.
Marg Helgenberger, Skylar Astin, Krysta Rodriguez, Damian Young, scribe Theresa Rebeck, Jim Parrack and director Adrienne Campbell-Holt are all smiles. Catch 'What We're Up Against' at the WP Theater through November 26.

What We're Up Against

Theresa Rebeck's darkly funny and all-too-relevant comedy of gender politics.
