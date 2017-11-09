First 2018 Tony Awards Eligibility Rulings: 1984 Won't Compete & More

The Tony Awards Administration Committee met on November 9 for the first time this season to decide the eligibility of Broadway productions for the American Theatre Wing's 2018 Tony Awards, presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing. The Committee will meet regularly throughout the 2017-2018 Broadway season to make eligibility determinations.



The Committee met to discuss five Broadway productions: 1984, Marvin’s Room, The Terms of My Surrender, Prince of Broadway and Time and the Conways.



The Committee announced the following:



The Broadway staging of 1984, which ran from May 18 through October 8 at the Hudson Theatre, is ineligible to compete in any category. Stars Reed Birney, Tom Sturridge and Olivia Wilde will not be considered for their performances. In a statement, Tony Award Productions said, “The show did not fulfill all of the eligibility requirements as outlined by the Tony Rules and Regulations.” No further elaboration on the decision was provided.



Although above the title, Celia Weston will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by a featured actress in a play category for her performance in Marvin’s Room. According to billing, Janeane Garafalo and Lili Taylor will be eligible in the leading actress category.



Time and the Conways stars Steven Boyer, Anna Camp, Gabriel Ebert, Charlotte Parry and Matthew James Thomas will be eligible in the featured actor and actress in a play categories, leaving only Elizabeth McGovern in consideration for a leading trophy.



All nine stars of Prince of Broadway will be eligible in the featured actor categories for musicals. David Thompson will be eligible in the best book of a musical category for his work on the Hal Prince revue and designers Beowulf Boritt (sets) and William Ivey Long (costumes) will be eligible for design awards, even though their work contains nods to the original production designers of the musicals represented.



Andrew Lazarow, the production and video designer for Michael Moore’s The Terms of My Surrender, will be eligible for a best scenic design of a play award alongside set designer David Rockwell.



All other eligibility rulings were consistent with opening-night billing.