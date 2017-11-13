Tickets Are Now on Sale for Rocktopia on Broadway

Tickets are on sale for Rocktopia, the acclaimed concert that will land at the Broadway Theatre from March 20 through April 29, 2018. Created by maestro Randall Craig Fleischer and stage veteran Rob Evan (who will also star), Rocktopia features the music of Mozart, Queen, Beethoven, Journey and more.



Developed over eight years, Rocktopia is inspired by the idea that if Beethoven or Mozart were alive today, they would be modern-day rock stars. With extensive knowledge of both genres, Evan and Fleischer looked for common themes, potency and emotional resonance in the songs before fusing them together to create explosive and moving new musical arrangements. In addition to Mozart, Queen, Beethoven and Journey, Rocktopia showcases the works of musical innovators like Handel, U2, Tchaikovsky, Pink Floyd, Heart, Rachmaninoff, Foreigner, Copland and The Who.



Rocktopia features lead vocalists, a five-piece rock band, a choir of 40 and an orchestra of 20. Along with Evan, the cast will include Broadway alum Tony Vincent (American Idiot), with Chloe Lowery (Yanni’s Voices), Kimberly Nichole (The Voice) and Alyson Cambridge (La Bohème).