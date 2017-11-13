Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Tickets Are Now on Sale for Rocktopia on Broadway
Now On Sale
by Broadway.com Staff • Nov 13, 2017
Production art for "Rocktopia"
(Photo: Vivacity Media Group)

Tickets are on sale for Rocktopia, the acclaimed concert that will land at the Broadway Theatre from March 20 through April 29, 2018. Created by maestro Randall Craig Fleischer and stage veteran Rob Evan (who will also star), Rocktopia features the music of Mozart, Queen, Beethoven, Journey and more.

Developed over eight years, Rocktopia is inspired by the idea that if Beethoven or Mozart were alive today, they would be modern-day rock stars. With extensive knowledge of both genres, Evan and Fleischer looked for common themes, potency and emotional resonance in the songs before fusing them together to create explosive and moving new musical arrangements. In addition to Mozart, Queen, Beethoven and Journey, Rocktopia showcases the works of musical innovators like Handel, U2, Tchaikovsky, Pink Floyd, Heart, Rachmaninoff, Foreigner, Copland and The Who.

Rocktopia features lead vocalists, a five-piece rock band, a choir of 40 and an orchestra of 20. Along with Evan, the cast will include Broadway alum Tony Vincent (American Idiot), with Chloe Lowery (Yanni’s Voices), Kimberly Nichole (The Voice) and Alyson Cambridge (La Bohème).

Rocktopia

A rule-busting multimedia extravaganza!
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Trending Now

  1. Kristen Bell Is Reuniting Castmates from High School Musicals for New ABC Series
  2. We're Living for Hugh Jackman Singing Out in the New Trailer for The Greatest Showman
  3. Watch James Corden & the Stranger Things Kids Sing Motown Hits
  4. Meet Justin Collette and Conner John Gillooly, School of Rock’s Alternating Leading Men
  5. Jake Shears & Kirstin Maldonado to Join Cast of Kinky Boots

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked The Book of Mormon Dear Evan Hansen Aladdin The Phantom of the Opera School of Rock - The Musical A Bronx Tale Beautiful: The Carole King Musical Cats Anastasia All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Broadway Buzz Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters