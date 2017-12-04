Broadway BUZZ

Real Housewives of Atlanta Star Kandi Burruss to Make Broadway Debut in Chicago
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Dec 4, 2017
Kandi Burruss
(Photo: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Kandi Burruss is headed to Broadway! The Real Housewives of Atlanta star and Grammy-winning composer will play Matron Mama Morton in the long-running hit Chicago for a run from January 15 through March 11, 2018.

Chicago will mark Burress' first appearance on the Great White Way. The actress, singer and producer is perhaps most known as one of the vocalists of the 1990s R&B vocal group Xscape. As a songwriter, Burress co-wrote the Grammy-winning song "No Scrubs" for TLC and "Bills Bills Bills" for Destiny's Child. She has also written songs for artists including Mariah Carey, Whitney Houston, *NSYNC, Monica, Alicia Keys, Boyz II Men, Faith Evans and Blu Cantrell. Burress is a star of the reality-TV show The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Burress joins a cast that includes Charlotte d'Amboise as Roxie Hart, Leigh Zimmerman as Velma Kelly, Todrick Hall as Billy Flynn, Raymond Bokhour as Amos Hart and R. Lowe as Mary Sunshine. Featuring a book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by Kander and lyrics by Ebb, Chicago is the longest-running American musical on Broadway as well as the longest-running revival.

This Tony-winning revival of Kander and Ebb's musical will razzle-dazzle you.
