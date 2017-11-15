Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Meteor Shower Star Keegan-Michael Key Is Engaged
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Nov 15, 2017
Keegan-Michael Key & Elisa Pugliese
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

Keegan-Michael Key, the Emmy winner who is currently making his Broadway debut in Steve Martin's comedy Meteor Shower, has another reason to celebrate! He popped the question to director and producer Elisa Pugliese on November 14.

"She shows me every day that each one of us has the ability to help make the world a better place. I’m the luckiest man ever. She said yes!" shared Key on Twitter.

In addition to his current Great White Way perf in Meteor Shower, Key was seen off-Broadway in the Public Theater's 2017 revival of Hamlet. He won a 2016 Emmy Award with Jordan Peele for the variety series Key and Peele. Pugliese has served as a producer on projects including Boy Meets Girl and Better Off Single.

Many congrats to Key and Pugliese on the big news—we can't wait to help celebrate at Meteor Shower's November 29 opening night!

Meteor Shower

Amy Schumer makes her Broadway debut in Steve Martin's new comedy.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Trending Now

  1. Charlie and the Chocolate Factory Will Close on Broadway
  2. Dear Evan Hansen's Ben Platt Makes Forbes 30 Under 30 List
  3. Kristen Bell Is Reuniting Castmates from High School Musicals for New ABC Series
  4. The Play That Goes Wrong Will Launch a National Tour in 2018
  5. The Phantom of the Opera Announces Peter Joback as 30th Anniversary Star

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked The Book of Mormon Dear Evan Hansen Aladdin The Phantom of the Opera School of Rock - The Musical A Bronx Tale Beautiful: The Carole King Musical Cats Anastasia All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Broadway Buzz Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters