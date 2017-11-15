Meteor Shower Star Keegan-Michael Key Is Engaged

Keegan-Michael Key, the Emmy winner who is currently making his Broadway debut in Steve Martin's comedy Meteor Shower, has another reason to celebrate! He popped the question to director and producer Elisa Pugliese on November 14.



"She shows me every day that each one of us has the ability to help make the world a better place. I’m the luckiest man ever. She said yes!" shared Key on Twitter.



In addition to his current Great White Way perf in Meteor Shower, Key was seen off-Broadway in the Public Theater's 2017 revival of Hamlet. He won a 2016 Emmy Award with Jordan Peele for the variety series Key and Peele. Pugliese has served as a producer on projects including Boy Meets Girl and Better Off Single.



Many congrats to Key and Pugliese on the big news—we can't wait to help celebrate at Meteor Shower's November 29 opening night!



