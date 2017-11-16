Tony-Nominated Falsettos & Come From Away to Play Los Angeles' Ahmanson Theatre

The 2017 Tony-nominated Broadway productions of Falsettos and Come From Away are among the new shows announced for the 2018-2019 season at the Ahmanson Theatre. The venue is part of Los Angeles' Center Theatre Group.



Come From Away, which centers on the community in Gander, Newfoundland, who opened their homes to thousands of people from across the globe on September 11, 2001, will run from November 28, 2018-January 6, 2019. The Los Angeles mounting will feature Christopher Ashley's 2017 Tony-winning direction and musical staging by 2017 Tony nominee Kelly Devine. Come From Away features a Tony-nommed book and score by Irene Sankoff and David Hein. Come From Away currently plays Broadway's Schoenfeld Theatre.



Falsettos, featuring a book by James Lapine and a score by William Finn, will play the Ahmanson from April 16-19, 2019. The story of a gay man named Marvin, his lover Whizzer, Marvin’s wife Trina, son Jason and their psychiatrist Mendel, returned to Broadway at the Walter Kerr Theatre for a limited run in 2016. The production is directed by Lapine with choreography by Spencer Liff.



Come From Away & Falsettos join the previously announced Dear Evan Hansen, running at the Ahmanson from October 17-November 25, 2018, and The Play That Goes Wrong, appearing at the venue from July 9-August 11, 2019.



Casting and two additional productions will be announced at a later date.