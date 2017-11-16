Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Alexandra Socha & Joshua Boone in "Actually"
(Photo: Matthew Murphy)
Anna Ziegler's Actually Receives Extension Off-Broadway
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Nov 16, 2017

Actually, Anna Ziegler's new play currently appearing off-Broadway at New York City Center's Studio at Stage II, has received an extension through December 10. The play was originally slated for a run through December 3. Actually began previews on October 31 and officially opened on November 14. The two-hander stars Joshua Boone and Alexandra Socha and is directed by Lileana Blain-Cruz.

Actually centers on a raucous party during freshman year at Princeton, where Tom (Boone) and Amber (Socha) connect in ways that seem innocent enough at first. But as things progress, they find themselves in murky territory, with ramifications that could affect the rest of their lives. What actually happened between them?

The creative team for Actually comprises Adam Rigg (scenic design), Paloma Young (costume design), Yi Zhao (lighting design) and Jane Shaw (sound design). 

 

Actually

Anna Ziegler's deeply felt, funny and thought-provoking play.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Trending Now

  1. Charlie and the Chocolate Factory Will Close on Broadway
  2. Todrick Hall to Make Broadway Return in Chicago
  3. Tony-Nominated Falsettos & Come From Away to Play Los Angeles
  4. Kristen Bell Is Reuniting Castmates from High School Musicals for New ABC Series
  5. Come From Away to Be Adapted into a Feature Film

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked The Book of Mormon Dear Evan Hansen Aladdin The Phantom of the Opera School of Rock - The Musical A Bronx Tale Beautiful: The Carole King Musical Cats Anastasia All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Broadway Buzz Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters