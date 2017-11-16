Anna Ziegler's Actually Receives Extension Off-Broadway

Actually, Anna Ziegler's new play currently appearing off-Broadway at New York City Center's Studio at Stage II, has received an extension through December 10. The play was originally slated for a run through December 3. Actually began previews on October 31 and officially opened on November 14. The two-hander stars Joshua Boone and Alexandra Socha and is directed by Lileana Blain-Cruz.



Actually centers on a raucous party during freshman year at Princeton, where Tom (Boone) and Amber (Socha) connect in ways that seem innocent enough at first. But as things progress, they find themselves in murky territory, with ramifications that could affect the rest of their lives. What actually happened between them?



The creative team for Actually comprises Adam Rigg (scenic design), Paloma Young (costume design), Yi Zhao (lighting design) and Jane Shaw (sound design).