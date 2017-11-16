Broadway BUZZ

Todrick Hall to Make Broadway Return in Chicago
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Nov 16, 2017
Todrick Hall
(Photo: Caitlin McNaney)

YouTube star and stage alum Todrick Hall will bring a lot of razzle-dazzle to Broadway later this month in the long-running hit Chicago. The star will appear as Billy Flynn for an engagement from November 30, 2017 through January 14, 2018.

Hall makes a Broadway return after a recent run as Lola in Kinky Boots. He made his main-stem debut in the original production of The Color Purple and has also been seen on the Great White Way in Memphis. Hall's upcoming documentaryBehind the Curtain: Todrick Hall, is scheduled for release on December 12.

Hall joins a cast that includes Charlotte d'Amboise as Roxie Hart, Leigh Zimmerman as Velma Kelly, Tom Hewitt as Billy Flynn, Raymond Bokhour as Amos Hart, NaTasha Yvette Williams as Matron "Mama" Morton and R. Lowe as Mary Sunshine.

Featuring a book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by Kander and lyrics by Ebb, Chicago is the longest-running American musical on Broadway as well as the longest-running revival. The production features Tony-winning direction by Walter Bobbie and Tony-winning choreography by Ann Reinking.

Chicago

This Tony-winning revival of Kander and Ebb's musical will razzle-dazzle you.
