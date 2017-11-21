Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Dear Evan Hansen Behind-the-Scenes Book Through the Window Is Released
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Nov 21, 2017
The book cover of "Dear Evan Hansen: Through the Window"
(Provided by Grand Central Publishing)

Dear Evan Hansen: Through the Window, the official behind-the-scenes book of the hit musical Dear Evan Hansen, is released on November 21. The previously announced book is produced by Grand Central Publishing.

Written by the musical's Tony-winning scribes, Steven Levenson, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, Dear Evan Hansen: Through the Window tells the story of the musical from its conception nearly a decade ago to the Broadway stage. From developing the idea to writing the show, composing, casting and rehearsals, the book offers readers the opportunity to continuously revisit the show.

Filled with interviews with the cast and crew, original behind-the-scenes photography, a deeper look into Evan's fictional world and the visual world of the show, unreleased lyrics, the libretto, as well as reflections on the creators' own formative memories from their adolescence as it relates to the show's themes, Dear Evan Hansen: Through the Window offers examinations into mental health and how we present ourselves online.

Dear Evan Hansen, which follows the story of high-schooler Evan who finds himself caught in a lie that spirals out of control, features a book by Levenson, music and lyrics by Pasek and Paul, and direction by Tony nominee Michael Greif. The show officially opened at the Music Box Theatre on December 4, 2016 and took home six 2017 Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

Dear Evan Hansen

The 2017 Tony winner for Best Musical follows Evan as he searches for the things in life that we all need.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Trending Now

  1. Broadway's Sexiest Man Alive for 2017 Is...
  2. Exclusive! See Maya Rudolph & More in Fox's A Christmas Story
  3. Broadway Grosses: Dear Evan Hansen Box Office Does Gangbusters in Ben Platt's Final Week
  4. Noah Galvin Joins Dear Evan Hansen on Broadway
  5. Anastasia & More to Sing Out on NBC During Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked The Phantom of the Opera Dear Evan Hansen Aladdin School of Rock - The Musical The Book of Mormon A Bronx Tale Anastasia Waitress Cats All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Broadway Buzz Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters