Dear Evan Hansen Behind-the-Scenes Book Through the Window Is Released

Dear Evan Hansen: Through the Window, the official behind-the-scenes book of the hit musical Dear Evan Hansen, is released on November 21. The previously announced book is produced by Grand Central Publishing.



Written by the musical's Tony-winning scribes, Steven Levenson, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, Dear Evan Hansen: Through the Window tells the story of the musical from its conception nearly a decade ago to the Broadway stage. From developing the idea to writing the show, composing, casting and rehearsals, the book offers readers the opportunity to continuously revisit the show.



Filled with interviews with the cast and crew, original behind-the-scenes photography, a deeper look into Evan's fictional world and the visual world of the show, unreleased lyrics, the libretto, as well as reflections on the creators' own formative memories from their adolescence as it relates to the show's themes, Dear Evan Hansen: Through the Window offers examinations into mental health and how we present ourselves online.



Dear Evan Hansen, which follows the story of high-schooler Evan who finds himself caught in a lie that spirals out of control, features a book by Levenson, music and lyrics by Pasek and Paul, and direction by Tony nominee Michael Greif. The show officially opened at the Music Box Theatre on December 4, 2016 and took home six 2017 Tony Awards, including Best Musical.