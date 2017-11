Ahoy, mateys! SpongeBob SquarePants is officially playing at the Palace Theatre, and we've got an exclusive first look at colorful shots from the Broadway production. Ethan Slater, vlogger Lilli Cooper and the rest of the gang are making a splash in Broadway's Bikini Bottom, and we cannot wait to experience the vibrant animated series in larger-than-life musical form. The production opens on December 4. Peek the pics, and then go see the show!

Ethan Slater as SpongeBob SquarePants