Shift Change! Betsy Wolfe Sets Waitress Departure Date

Sugar, butter, bye-bye! Waitress star and former Broadway.com vlogger Betsy Wolfe has announced that she will play her final performance on January 9. She announced the news on Twitter: "I'm ending a couple of days earlier on January 9 to headline Seattle Symphony concerts with Jeremy Jordan January 11-14." Wolfe's replacement will be announced at a later date. Also starring Jason Mraz, who will continue his run in the delicious musical through January 14, the Sara Bareilles-scored production is playing at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre.

In addition to Wolfe and Mraz, the cast includes Tony nominee Christopher Fitzgerald, Will Swenson, Caitlin Houlahan, Maia Nkenge Wilson, Eric Anderson and John Cullum.



Based on the 2007 film by the late Adrienne Shelly, Waitress follows Jenna, a pregnant waitress in the south trapped in an abusive marriage and looking for a happy ending. She finds relief—and potentially that happy ending—by making creatively titled pies and forming a romance with an unlikely newcomer.