Lucy Kirkwood's American Premiere Play The Children Begins Broadway Run
Curtain Up
by Andy Lefkowitz • Nov 28, 2017
Production art for "The Children"
(Provided by Boneau/Bryan-Brown)

The Children, an American premiere play by Lucy Kirkwood, begins performances on November 28 at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre. James Macdonald directs the production, which is slated to officially open on December 12. The play marks Kirkwood's Broadway debut.

The Children takes place in a remote cottage on the lonely British coast, where a couple of retired nuclear engineers are living a very quiet life. Outside, the world is in utter chaos following a devastating series of events. When an old friend turns up at their door, they’re shocked to discover the real reason for her visit.

A transfer from London's Royal Court Theatre, The Children features original London stars Francesca Annis, Ron Cook and Deborah Findlay. The creative team will include Miriam Buether (scenic and costume design), Peter Mumford (lighting design) and Max Pappenheim (sound design).

 

