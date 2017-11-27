Broadway BUZZ

School Girls; Or, the African Mean Girls Play Receives Second Extension Off-Broadway
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Nov 27, 2017
Mirirai Sithole, Abena Mensah-Bonsu and Paige Gilbert in "School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play"
(Photo: Joan Marcus)

Jocelyn Bioh's world premiere play School Girls; Or, the African Mean Girls Play has been extended through December 31 at off-Broadway's Lucille Lortel Theatre. Tony winner Rebecca Taichman directs the new work, which began previews on November 2 and opened November 19. The show was originally slated for an engagement through December 10 and had initially been extended through December 23.

In School Girls; Or, the African Mean Girls Play, Paulina, the reigning Queen Bee at Ghana's most exclusive boarding school, has her sights set on the Miss Universe pageant. But the mid-year arrival of Ericka, a new student with undeniable talent and beauty, captures the attention of the pageant recruiter—and Paulina’s hive-minded friends.

The cast includes Obie winner Zainab Jah, along with MaameYaa Boafo, Nabiyah Be, Myra Lucretia Taylor, Paige Gilbert, Nike Kadri, Abena Mensah-Bonsu and Mirirai Sithole. The creative team includes scenic design by Arnulfo Maldonado, costume design by Dede Ayite, lighting design by Jen Schriever and sound design by Palmer Hefferan.

School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play

A buoyant and biting comedy that explore the universal similarities facing teenage girls across the globe.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
