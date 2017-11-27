School Girls; Or, the African Mean Girls Play Receives Second Extension Off-Broadway

Jocelyn Bioh's world premiere play School Girls; Or, the African Mean Girls Play has been extended through December 31 at off-Broadway's Lucille Lortel Theatre. Tony winner Rebecca Taichman directs the new work, which began previews on November 2 and opened November 19. The show was originally slated for an engagement through December 10 and had initially been extended through December 23.



In School Girls; Or, the African Mean Girls Play, Paulina, the reigning Queen Bee at Ghana's most exclusive boarding school, has her sights set on the Miss Universe pageant. But the mid-year arrival of Ericka, a new student with undeniable talent and beauty, captures the attention of the pageant recruiter—and Paulina’s hive-minded friends.



The cast includes Obie winner Zainab Jah, along with MaameYaa Boafo, Nabiyah Be, Myra Lucretia Taylor, Paige Gilbert, Nike Kadri, Abena Mensah-Bonsu and Mirirai Sithole. The creative team includes scenic design by Arnulfo Maldonado, costume design by Dede Ayite, lighting design by Jen Schriever and sound design by Palmer Hefferan.