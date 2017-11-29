Broadway BUZZ

Amy Schumer, Laura Benanti, Keegan-Michael Key & Jeremy Shamos Open Steve Martin's Meteor Shower
Broadway Ink
by Andy Lefkowitz • Nov 29, 2017
© Justin "Squigs" Robertson

Meteor Shower, a new comedy by Tony nominee Steve Martin, opens at the Booth Theatre on November 29. Four-time Tony winner Jerry Zaks directs the play which began previews on November 1 and is slated to play a limited run through January 21, 2018. Meteor Shower features a four-person cast led by Emmy winners Amy Schumer and Keegan-Michael Key in their Broadway debuts alongside Tony winner Laura Benanti and Tony nominee Jeremy Shamos.

Meteor Shower takes place on a hot night in Ojai, California, when Corky (Schumer) and her husband, Norm (Shamos), are having another couple over for dinner. Laura (Benanti) and Gerald (Key), though, aren't looking for a casual evening of polite small talk with new friends. Eventually the two couples find themselves in a marital free-fall matched in velocity and peril only by the smoldering space rocks tearing through the sky. 

To cheer the show's opening night, Broadway.com Resident Artist Justin "Squigs" Robertson sketched a portrait of the show's talented foursome teaming up for a perfect night of comedy.



About the Artist: With a desire to celebrate the magic of live theater and those who create it, and with a deep reverence for such touchstones as the work of Al Hirschfeld and the wall at Sardi’s, Squigs is happy and grateful to be among those carrying on the traditions where theater and caricature meet. He was born and raised in Oregon, lived in Los Angeles for quite a long time and now calls New York City his home.

Meteor Shower

Amy Schumer makes her Broadway debut in Steve Martin's new comedy.
