Uma Thurman Makes Her Broadway Debut as Beau Willimon's The Parisian Woman Officially Opens

The Parisian Woman, a new drama by House of Cards creator Beau Willimon, opens at Broadway's Hudson Theatre on November 30. Directed by Tony winner Pam MacKinnon and starring Oscar nominee Uma Thurman in her Broadway debut, The Parisian Woman began preview performances on November 9.



The Parisian Woman is set in Washington, D.C. and centers on Chloe (Thurman), a socialite who is coming to terms with politics, her past, her marriage to Tom (played by Josh Lucas) and an uncertain future. The Parisian Woman also stars Tony winner Blair Brown as Jeanette Simpson, Tony nominee Phillipa Soo as Rebecca and Marton Csokas as Peter.



To cheer the show's opening night, Broadway.com Resident Artist Justin "Squigs" Robertson sketched a portrait of the show's five power players taking on Willimon's strong new work.







About the Artist: With a desire to celebrate the magic of live theater and those who create it, and with a deep reverence for such touchstones as the work of Al Hirschfeld and the wall at Sardi’s, Squigs is happy and grateful to be among those carrying on the traditions where theater and caricature meet. He was born and raised in Oregon, lived in Los Angeles for quite a long time and now calls New York City his home.