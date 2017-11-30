Broadway BUZZ

Todrick Hall
(Photo: Steven & Chad)
Todrick Hall Brings Razzle-Dazzle to a Broadway Return in Chicago
Curtain Up
by Andy Lefkowitz • Nov 30, 2017

YouTube star and stage alum Todrick Hall returns to Broadway on November 30 in the long-running hit Chicago. The star will appear as Billy Flynn for a limited engagement through January 14, 2018.

Hall comes back to Broadway following a recent run as Lola in Kinky Boots. He made his main-stem debut in the original production of The Color Purple and has also been seen on the Great White Way in Memphis. Hall's upcoming documentaryBehind the Curtain: Todrick Hall, is scheduled for release on December 12.

Hall joins a cast that includes Charlotte d'Amboise as Roxie Hart, Leigh Zimmerman as Velma Kelly, Raymond Bokhour as Amos Hart, LaVon Fisher-Wilson as Matron "Mama" Morton and R. Lowe as Mary Sunshine.

Featuring a book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by Kander and lyrics by Ebb, Chicago is the longest-running American musical on Broadway as well as the longest-running revival. The production features Tony-winning direction by Walter Bobbie and Tony-winning choreography by Ann Reinking.

 

Chicago

This Tony-winning revival of Kander and Ebb's musical will razzle-dazzle you.
