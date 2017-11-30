Quentin Oliver Lee Will Don the Mask in The Phantom of the Opera Tour

He will soon be bringing you the "music of the night!" Quentin Oliver Lee will play the man behind the mask, The Phantom, in the national touring production of Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera. He'll join the show on December 19 when Phantom plays the Orpheum Theatre in Minneapolis, MN.



Lee has been seen on Broadway in Prince of Broadway, as well as the national tour of Porgy and Bess. His regional and opera credits include Festival of The Lion King, Golden Apple, La Bohème, Carmen and Gianni Schicchi.



In addition to Lee, the cast of The Phantom of the Opera features Eva Tavares as Christine Daaé, Jordan Craig as Raoul, Trista Moldovan as Carlotta Giudicelli, David Benoit as Monsieur Firmin’ Edward Staudenmayer as Monsieur André, Kristie Dale Sanders as Madame Giry, Phumzile Sojola as Ubaldo Piangi and Emily Ramirez as Meg Giry.



Following an acclaimed sell-out tour of the United Kingdom, Cameron Mackintosh’s spectacular new production of The Phantom of the Opera arrives in the U.S., featuring a brilliant new set and staging. The story centers on the thrilling love triangle between the mysterious Phantom, Christine and Raoul at the Opera Populaire in Paris. Lloyd Webber’s score includes the beloved songs “Music of the Night,” “Think of Me” and “All I Ask of You.”



The production is directed by Laurence Connor with choreography by Scott Ambler, set design by Paul Brown, costumes by Maria Bjornson, lighting by Paule Constable and sound design by Mick Potter.



To find out when The Phantom of the Opera is headed to your city, click here or here.