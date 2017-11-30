Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Quentin Oliver Lee Will Don the Mask in The Phantom of the Opera Tour
News
by Ryan Gilbert • Nov 30, 2017
Quentin Oliver Lee

He will soon be bringing you the "music of the night!" Quentin Oliver Lee will play the man behind the mask, The Phantom, in the national touring production of Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera. He'll join the show on December 19 when Phantom plays the Orpheum Theatre in Minneapolis, MN.

Lee has been seen on Broadway in Prince of Broadway, as well as the national tour of Porgy and Bess. His regional and opera credits include Festival of The Lion King, Golden Apple, La Bohème, Carmen and Gianni Schicchi.

In addition to Lee, the cast of The Phantom of the Opera features Eva Tavares as Christine Daaé, Jordan Craig as Raoul, Trista Moldovan as Carlotta Giudicelli, David Benoit as Monsieur Firmin’ Edward Staudenmayer as Monsieur André, Kristie Dale Sanders as Madame Giry, Phumzile Sojola as Ubaldo Piangi and Emily Ramirez as Meg Giry.

Following an acclaimed sell-out tour of the United Kingdom, Cameron Mackintosh’s spectacular new production of The Phantom of the Opera arrives in the U.S., featuring a brilliant new set and staging. The story centers on the thrilling love triangle between the mysterious Phantom, Christine and Raoul at the Opera Populaire in Paris. Lloyd Webber’s score includes the beloved songs “Music of the Night,” “Think of Me” and “All I Ask of You.”

The production is directed by Laurence Connor with choreography by Scott Ambler, set design by Paul Brown, costumes by Maria Bjornson, lighting by Paule Constable and sound design by Mick Potter.

To find out when The Phantom of the Opera is headed to your city, click here or here.

View Comments

Trending Now

  1. Raul Esparza, Karen Olivo, Ramin Karimloo & Ruthie Ann Miles to Lead Chess at the Kennedy Center
  2. Sara Bareilles Will Return to Her Broadway Musical Waitress; Jason Mraz Extends Run
  3. Mindhunter’s Jonathan Groff on Spring Awakening Giggle Fits, His Hamilton Dream Role & More
  4. Bette Midler's Final Hello, Dolly! Performance Will Benefit the Actors Fund; Show to Take Weeklong Hiatus
  5. Celebrate 20 Years of Anastasia with Christy Altomare's Enchanting Performance of 'Journey to the Past'

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked The Phantom of the Opera Dear Evan Hansen The Book of Mormon Aladdin Anastasia School of Rock - The Musical A Bronx Tale Cats Waitress All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Broadway Buzz Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters