He's going from saying yeah, yeah to giving audiences the old razzle-dazzle! Todrick Hall is back on the boards as Billy Flynn in Chicago through January 14, 2018. November 30 marked his first curtain call in the Tony-winning revival. Check out the adorable photos as he hugs it out with Charlotte d'Amboise as Roxie Hart and accepts a gorgeous bouquet of roses, and then see him live at the Ambassador Theatre.

Todrick Hall takes a bow with R. Lowe and Charlotte d'Amboise.