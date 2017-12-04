Call Me by Your Name Star Armie Hammer & Emmy Winner Tom Skerritt to Lead Broadway's Straight White Men

Armie Hammer and Tom Skerritt will star in the Broadway premiere of Young Jean Lee’s dark comedy Straight White Men, directed by Anna D. Shapiro. The previously announced production will begin previews at the Helen Hayes Theatre on June 29, 2018 with an opening slated for July 23.



Armie Hammer recently earned an Independent Spirit Nomination for Supporting Actor for his role in the new film Call Me by Your Name. His other film credits include Nocturnal Animals, Birth of a Nation, The Lone Ranger, The Social Network and J. Edgar, for which he received a SAG Award Nomination. Straight White Men will mark Hammer's Broadway debut.



Tom Skerritt was seen on Broadway in A Time to Kill. He is an Emmy winner for Picket Fences whose other screen roles include M*A*S*H, Turning Point, Alien, A River Runs Through It, Steel Magnolias, Top Gun and Contact. In 2004, Skerritt co-founded The Film School in Seattle.



Straight White Men takes place on Christmas Eve when Ed (Skerritt) has gathered his three adult sons, Drew (Hammer), Matt and Jake, to celebrate with matching pajamas, trash-talking and Chinese takeout. But when a question they can’t answer interrupts their holiday cheer, they are forced to confront their own identities.



Straight White Men will feature scenic design by Todd Rosenthal, costume design by Suttirat Larlarb, lighting design by Donald Holder and sound design by M.L. Dogg. Additional casting will be announced shortly.



Straight White Men received an off-Broadway production directed by Lee at the Public Theater from November 7-December 14, 2014. With its opening at the Helen Hayes Theatre, Lee becomes the first Asian-American female playwright produced on Broadway.