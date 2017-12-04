Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Call Me by Your Name Star Armie Hammer & Emmy Winner Tom Skerritt to Lead Broadway's Straight White Men
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Dec 4, 2017
Armie Hammer
(Photo: Maarten de Boer

Armie Hammer and Tom Skerritt will star in the Broadway premiere of Young Jean Lee’s dark comedy Straight White Men, directed by Anna D. Shapiro. The previously announced production will begin previews at the Helen Hayes Theatre on June 29, 2018 with an opening slated for July 23.

Armie Hammer recently earned an Independent Spirit Nomination for Supporting Actor for his role in the new film Call Me by Your Name. His other film credits include Nocturnal Animals, Birth of a Nation, The Lone Ranger, The Social Network and J. Edgar, for which he received a SAG Award Nomination. Straight White Men will mark Hammer's Broadway debut.

Tom Skerritt was seen on Broadway in A Time to Kill. He is an Emmy winner for Picket Fences whose other screen roles include M*A*S*H, Turning Point, Alien, A River Runs Through It, Steel Magnolias, Top Gun and Contact. In 2004, Skerritt co-founded The Film School in Seattle.

Straight White Men takes place on Christmas Eve when Ed (Skerritt) has gathered his three adult sons, Drew (Hammer), Matt and Jake, to celebrate with matching pajamas, trash-talking and Chinese takeout. But when a question they can’t answer interrupts their holiday cheer, they are forced to confront their own identities.

Straight White Men will feature scenic design by Todd Rosenthal, costume design by Suttirat Larlarb, lighting design by Donald Holder and sound design by M.L. Dogg. Additional casting will be announced shortly.

Straight White Men received an off-Broadway production directed by Lee at the Public Theater from November 7-December 14, 2014. With its opening at the Helen Hayes Theatre, Lee becomes the first Asian-American female playwright produced on Broadway.

Straight White Men

Young Jean Lee's play premieres on Broadway.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Trending Now

  1. The Fans Have Spoken! These Top 10 Cast Albums Should Have Received Grammy Noms
  2. With a Burst of Joy, SpongeBob SquarePants Opens on Broadway
  3. Armie Hammer & Tom Skerritt to Lead Young Jean Lee’s Straight White Men on Broadway
  4. Real Housewives of Atlanta Star Kandi Burruss to Make Broadway Debut in Chicago
  5. Hugh Jackman in The Greatest Showman & More Events on Our Wishlist This December

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked The Phantom of the Opera Dear Evan Hansen The Book of Mormon Anastasia Aladdin A Bronx Tale School of Rock - The Musical Cats Chicago All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Broadway Buzz Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters