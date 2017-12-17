Broadway BUZZ

Mark Rylance Returns to Broadway as Farinelli and the King Officially Opens
Broadway Ink
by Andy Lefkowitz • Dec 17, 2017
© Justin "Squigs" Robertson

Claire Van Kampen's new play Farinelli and the King opens at Broadway's Belasco Theatre on December 17. John Dove directs the work which began previews on December 5. Oscar winner and three-time Tony winner Mark Rylance stars.

Farinelli and the King follows King Philippe V of Spain (Rylance), plagued by insomnia, lying awake in his chamber. The Queen (Melody Grove), desperate for a cure, hears of Farinelli (Sam Crane), a castrato with a voice so divine it has the power to captivate all who hear it. Philippe is so astonished when Farinelli sings that he begs him to stay. But will Farinelli, one of the greatest celebrities of his time, choose a life of solitude over fame and fortune in the opera houses of Europe?

Joining Rylance, Grove and Crane in the principal company are Huss Garbiya as Doctor José Cervi, Colin Hurley as John Rich, Edward Peel as De La Cuadra, Lucas Hall as Jethro and Grammy-winning countertenor Iestyn Davies as the singing voice of Farinelli.

To celebrate the play's opening night, Broadway.com Resident Artist Justin "Squigs" Robertson sketched a portrait of Rylance and his co-stars introducing a thrilling new work to Broadway crowds.



About the Artist: With a desire to celebrate the magic of live theater and those who create it, and with a deep reverence for such touchstones as the work of Al Hirschfeld and the wall at Sardi’s, Squigs is happy and grateful to be among those carrying on the traditions where theater and caricature meet. He was born and raised in Oregon, lived in Los Angeles for quite a long time and now calls New York City his home.

Farinelli and the King

Mark Rylance returns to Broadway in Claire van Kampen's critically acclaimed play with music.
