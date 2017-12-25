Laird Mackintosh Steps into the Title Role in The Phantom of the Opera

Longtime Mounsier André and Phantom cover Laird Mackintosh dons the mask of the title role in The Phantom of the Opera beginning on December 25. He is slated to play a limited engagement in the role through January 13. Mackintosh takes over for long-running Phantom star James Barbour, who played his final performance on December 23.



In addition to his run in Phantom, stage alum Mackintosh has also been seen on Broadway in Jekyll & Hyde and in the national touring production of Mary Poppins. His screen credits include Rad, Prince Charming, Avenging Angelo and Songbird.

Continuing in the Broadway production of Phantom are current stars Ali Ewoldt as Christine, Rodney Ingram as Raoul, Raquel Suarez Groen as Carlotta, Carlton Moe as Piangi, Craig Bennett as Monsieur Firmin, Maree Johnson as Madame Giry and Kara Klein as Meg Giry. Kaley Ann Voorhees plays the role of Christine at certain performances.



The Phantom of the Opera features a book by Richard Stilgoe and Andrew Lloyd Webber, music by Lloyd Webber and lyrics by Charles Hart. The show is directed by Harold Prince and features choreography by Gillian Lynne.



Go behind the scenes at The Phantom of the Opera with Mackintosh in the video below.



