Kinky Boots Will End Its Tony-Winning Broadway Run

The hit musical Kinky Boots will play its final performance at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre on April 7, 2019. The show began previews on March 3, 2013 and officially opened on April 4, 2013. By closing, Kinky Boots will have played 34 previews and 2,507 regular performances.



Based on a true story and the indie film of the same name, Kinky Boots follows young Brit Charlie Price, who abandons his family's shoe factory to live with his demanding girlfriend in London. After the unexpected death of his father, Charlie returns to the struggling factory and finds it's up to him to figure out a way to keep the business alive. Enter Lola, a fabulous drag queen, who gives Charlie the idea to create ladies' shoes for men. Soon, the factory is turning out "kinky boots" under the supervision of Charlie and Lola, but can this scheme actually work? And can these two extremely different men find a common ground and become real friends?



Kinky Boots features a book by Harvey Fierstein and an original score by Cyndi Lauper, with direction and choreography by Jerry Mitchell. The show took home six 2013 Tony Awards, including an award for Lauper's score, Mitchell's choreography and the top prize of Best Musical.



