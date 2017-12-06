Broadway BUZZ

Zachary Quinto Wants You to Nominate Your Teacher for the Tonys' Theatre Education Award
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Dec 6, 2017
Zachary Quinto
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

Submissions are now open for the Tony Awards' and Carnegie-Mellon University's 2018 Theatre Education Award! Carnegie-Mellon alum Zachary Quinto, who will soon return to Broadway in The Boys in the Band, has been named ambassador for the prestigious honor.

"The teacher who inspired me and supported my foray into theater arts was Jill Wadsworth from CLO (Civic Light Opera) Academy in Pittsburgh," Quinto said. "Arts education is an essential part of both creative and personal development, giving young people an opportunity to know themselves on a deeper level and celebrate the limitless possibility of their uniqueness. Whether or not they end up pursuing a career in the arts, it is the foundation for a more integrated acceptance of self, and a springboard for a wide range of educational and professional opportunities as they mature."

Now through February 16, 2018, submissions will be accepted online for K–12 theater educators at an accredited institution or recognized community-theater organization. Anyone—from students and school administrators, to friends, neighbors and family—can submit a worthy teacher for consideration. He or she must be a teacher whose position is dedicated to and/or includes aspects of theater education.

Since 2014, the Excellence in Theatre Education Award has been bestowed annually at the Tony Awards. The 2017 honor was presented to Rachel Harry of Hood River, Oregon, where she has been teaching drama for 30 years. She built the program and created performances that frequently sell out at the high school and a larger middle school theater with 1,100 seats.

After earning his drama degree at CMU, Zachary Quinto went on to star in several popular TV series, including Heroes and American Horror Story, along with a notable turn as Spock in the recent Star Trek feature films. In addition to the upcoming The Boys in the Band, he has been seen on the New York stage in The Glass Menagerie, Angels in America and Smokefall.

The 72nd Annual Tony Awards, presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing, will air live on CBS on June 10, 2018.

