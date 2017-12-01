Broadway BUZZ

Disney Eyes Director Rob Marshall to Go 'Under the Sea' with Live-Action Little Mermaid
by Broadway.com Staff • Dec 6, 2017
Rob Marshall
(Photo: Bruce Glikas)

Oscar nominee and six-time Tony nominee Rob Marshall has been offered to direct Disney's upcoming live-action take on The Little Mermaid, according to Deadline. Marshall will give an answer to Disney by the end of the holiday season.

Marshall was Tony-nominated for directing and choreographing the 1998 Broadway revival of Cabaret and for choreographing Kiss of the Spider Woman, Damn Yankees, She Loves Me and Little Me. He was nommed for an Academy Award for directing the hit film adaptation of Chicago. He also directed the screen adaptation of Into the Woods and is at the helm of the upcoming Mary Poppins Returns.

The Little Mermaid remake will feature new songs by the 1989 animated film's Oscar- and Tony-winning songwriter Alan Menken and Hamilton Tony winner Lin-Manuel Miranda. Disney's other upcoming live-action projects include starry takes on Aladdin and The Lion King.

