Once On This Island to Receive New Broadway Cast Album

We dance! Broadway Records has announced a new Broadway cast recording of Once On This Island, set to be released on CD and digitally on February 23, 2018. The album is currently available for pre-order online and at Circle in the Square Theatre.



Once On This Island features music by Stephen Flaherty and a book and lyrics by Lynn Ahrens, direction by Michael Arden and choreography by Camille A. Brown. The new production began previews at the Circle in the Square on November 9 and officially opened on December 3.



Once On This Island stars Broadway.com vlogger Hailey Kilgore as Ti Moune, Isaac Powell as Daniel, Lea Salonga as Erzulie, Alex Newell as Asaka, Merle Dandridge as Papa Ge, Quentin Earl Darrington as Agwe, Phillip Boykin as Tonton Julian, Kenita R. Miller as Mama Euralie, David Jennings as Armand and Alysha Deslorieux as Andrea, with Darlesia Cearcy, Rodrick Covington, Emerson Davis, Tyler Hardwick, Cassondra James, Grasan Kingsberry, Loren Lott, T. Oliver Reid, Aurelia Williams and Mia Williamson.



The release of Once On This Island will mark the 100th new release by Broadway Records since the label was established in 2012.



