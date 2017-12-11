Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Rosanne Cash Is Writing a Norma Rae Musical
News
by Broadway.com Staff • Dec 11, 2017
Sally Field in the film "Norma Rae"
(Photo: Twentieth Century Fox)

The hit 1979 film Norma Rae could be headed to the stage. A musical adaptation is in the works featuring a score composed by Grammy winner Rosanne Cash, according to a story in The New York Daily News.

Norma Rae follows a factory worker in North Carolina who begins involvement in labor union activities after her health and that of her colleagues at a textile factory is compromised. The film features an Oscar-nominated screenplay by Irving Ravetch and Harriet Frank Jr. and an Oscar-winning performance from Sally Field in the title role.

Rosanne Cash is a four-time Grammy-winning singer-songwriter. The potential Norma Rae musical would be her first foray into musical theater. Cash is the oldest daughter of country music star Johnny Cash, whose music was adapted into the 2006 Broadway musical Ring of Fire.

Additional creative team members for the Norma Rae musical is currently unknown, nor is a development timeline yet in place.

View Comments

Trending Now

  1. The Fans Have Spoken! Your Top 10 Favorite Broadway Shows of 2017
  2. Who Will Be the 2017 Broadway.com Star of the Year? Vote Now!
  3. Allan Corduner & More to Join Lauren Ambrose in Broadway's My Fair Lady
  4. Hugh Jackman, Pasek & Paul & More Theater Stars Nominated for Golden Globe Awards
  5. The Band's Visit Sets Digital Release Date for Original Cast Album

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked The Phantom of the Opera Dear Evan Hansen Aladdin A Bronx Tale The Book of Mormon Anastasia School of Rock - The Musical Waitress Chicago All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Broadway Buzz Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters