Tickets Are Now on Sale for Broadway's Lobby Hero, Starring Chris Evans & Michael Cera

Tickets are now on sale for the first Broadway production of Kenneth Lonergan’s Lobby Hero, directed by Trip Cullman. Lobby Hero will reopen Broadway's Helen Hayes Theatre in 2018, with previews set to begin on March 1 and an opening slated for March 26. The production stars Chris Evans, Michael Cera, Brian Tyree Henry and Bel Powley.



Lobby Hero centers on a young security guard (Cera) with big ambitions who clashes with his stern boss (Henry), an intense rookie cop (Powley) and her unpredictable partner (Evans).



Lobby Hero will feature scenic design by David Rockwell, costume design by Paloma Young, lighting design by Japhy Weideman and sound design by Darron L. West.