Summer: The Donna Summer Musical Will Arrive on Broadway

Broadway audiences are in for some “Hot Stuff” when the new bio-show Summer: The Donna Summer Musical sets up house at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre in 2018. Featuring a book by Colman Domingo, Robert Cary and Des McAnuff, choreography by Sergio Trujillo and direction by McAnuff, the production will start previews on March 28 with an opening slated for April 23.



Told through the dramatic lens of her final concert, Summer: The Donna Summer Musical presents the complexities and conflicts the famed songwriter and singer faced in her meteoric rise and descent. The show features a score with more than 20 of Summer's classic hits including “Love to Love You, Baby,” “Bad Girls” and “Hot Stuff.”



Summer: The Donna Summer Musical will include scenic design by Robert Brill, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Gareth Owen and projections by Sean Nieuwenhuis.



The current La Jolla Playhouse production of Summer: The Donna Summer Musical features Tony winner LaChanze, Ariana DeBose and Storm Lever playing the title role at different points in her life. Casting for the Broadway production will be announced at a later date.