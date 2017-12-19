Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

LaChanze, Ariana DeBose & Storm Lever in "Summer: The Donna Summer Musical" at La Jolla Playhouse
(Photo: Kevin Berne)
Summer: The Donna Summer Musical Will Arrive on Broadway
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Dec 19, 2017

Broadway audiences are in for some “Hot Stuff” when the new bio-show Summer: The Donna Summer Musical sets up house at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre in 2018. Featuring a book by Colman Domingo, Robert Cary and Des McAnuff, choreography by Sergio Trujillo and direction by McAnuff, the production will start previews on March 28 with an opening slated for April 23. 

Told through the dramatic lens of her final concert, Summer: The Donna Summer Musical presents the complexities and conflicts the famed songwriter and singer faced in her meteoric rise and descent. The show features a score with more than 20 of Summer's classic hits including “Love to Love You, Baby,” “Bad Girls” and “Hot Stuff.”

Summer: The Donna Summer Musical will include scenic design by Robert Brill, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Gareth Owen and projections by Sean Nieuwenhuis.

The current La Jolla Playhouse production of Summer: The Donna Summer Musical features Tony winner LaChanze, Ariana DeBose and Storm Lever playing the title role at different points in her life. Casting for the Broadway production will be announced at a later date.

Summer: The Donna Summer Musical

A new musical telling the story of the legendary Donna Summer.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Trending Now

  1. 2017 Wrap-Up: Broadway.com Picks the Top Debuts of the Year
  2. The Greatest Showman's Thrilling Live Trailer Is Just the Fuel We Need This Holiday Season
  3. Hugh Jackman, James Corden & Zac Efron Perform an Epic Medley of On the Town, Guys and Dolls & Fame
  4. Benny Elledge to Make Broadway Debut in Waitress
  5. Pretty Woman: The Musical Completes Broadway Casting

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton Wicked The Lion King The Phantom of the Opera Dear Evan Hansen A Bronx Tale Aladdin The Book of Mormon Anastasia School of Rock - The Musical Waitress Chicago All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Broadway Buzz Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters