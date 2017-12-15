Charlie Carver to Join Matt Bomer, Zachary Quinto & More in The Boys in the Band on Broadway

Screen star Charlie Carver will make his Broadway debut in the role of Cowboy in the 2018 production of The Boys in the Band. The show is set to begin previews at the Booth Theatre on April 30 with an official opening scheduled for May 31. Two-time Tony winner Joe Mantello will direct the mounting produced by Ryan Murphy and David Stone.



Carver made his acting debut opposite his twin brother, Max, on the TV series Desperate Housewives. His other screen credits include The Leftovers, Teen Wolf, When We Rise and I Am Michael.



The Boys in the Band centers on a group of gay men who gather in an NYC apartment for a friend’s birthday party. After the drinks are poured and the music is turned up, the evening slowly exposes the fault lines beneath their friendships and the self-inflicted heartache that threatens their solidarity.



As previously announced, The Boys in the Band will also star Emmy nominee Matt Bomer as Donald, Emmy nominee Zachary Quinto as Harold, Emmy winner Jim Parsons as Michael, two-time Tony nominee Andrew Rannells as Larry and two-time Tony nominee Robin De Jesús as Emory. They will be joined by Brian Hutchison as Alan, Michael Benjamin Washington as Bernard and Tuc Watkins as Hank.



The Boys in the Band will play a 15-week limited engagement through August 12.