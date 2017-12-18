Broadway BUZZ

Benny Elledge to Make Broadway Debut in Waitress
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Dec 18, 2017
Benny Elledge
(Photo: Boneau/Bryan-Brown)

Benny Elledge will make his Broadway debut on December 19 as Cal in Waitress at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre. Elledge takes over for original cast member Eric Anderson, who played his final performance on December 17.

Waitress will mark Elledge's first New York stage credit. His screen work has included Gotham, Moonshot, Going Public, The Detour and Blue Bloods.

Elledge joins a cast that also includes Betsy Wolfe as Jenna, Jason Mraz as Dr. Pomatter, Caitlin Houlahan as Dawn, NaTasha Yvette Williams as Becky, John Cullum as Joe, Will Swenson as Earl and Christopher Fitzgerald as Ogie.

As previously announced, Waitress' Tony-nominated composer/lyricist Sara Bareilles will return to the show as Jenna beginning on January 16, 2018. Directed by Diane Paulus, Waitress began previews on March 25, 2016 and officially opened on April 24.

Waitress

Sara Bareilles scores this new musical based on the movie of the same name.
