Odds & Ends: Watch Todrick Hall's Multi-Character Tribute to The Greatest Showman & More

Watch Todrick Hall's Multi-Character Tribute to The Greatest Showman

Todrick Hall's dynamite singing voice and hilarious comic sensibility have been the trademark of his vast array of YouTube videos. Now back on Broadway in Chicago, Hall is using his offstage time to offer a hat-tip to the upcoming P.T. Barnum biopic The Greatest Showman. Watch Hall in the video below and be sure to see him live on Broadway at the Ambassador Theatre through January 14, 2018.







Arian Moayed's Webseries The Accidental Wolf, Featuring Kelli O'Hara & More, Releases Additional Episodes

The original webseries The Accidental Wolf, created by Tony nominee Arian Moayed (The Humans), released its final four chapters today. The Accidental Wolf centers on a Manhattan mother and wife who receives a desperate call from a stranger pleading for her to save him and his pregnant wife. The cast features Tony winners Kelli O'Hara, Laurie Metcalf, Reed Birney, Jayne Houdyshell, Denis O'Hare and Frank Wood, along with Tony nominees John Ellison Conlee, Judith Ivey and Sahr Ngaujah. The company also includes Brandon J. Dirden, Raúl Castillo, Mike Doyle, Kathryn Erbe, Amy Landecker, Ben McKenzie, Sarah Steele, Raymond Anthony Thomas and Erin Wilhelmi. Check out the new episodes of The Accidental Wolf here.



Government Inspector Stars Mary Testa & Arnie Burton Win Equity's Callaway Awards

Stage vets Mary Testa and Arnie Burton have named the winners of the 2017 Joe A. Callaway Awards. Actors' Equity presents the honor for the best performances in a professional production of a classic play. Both Testa and Burton win the award for their performances in the recent off-Broadway mounting Gogol’s The Government Inspector. Many congrats to the two stage greats!