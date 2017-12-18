Waitress Star Betsy Wolfe & Adam Krauthamer Tie the Knot

Waitress leading lady Betsy Wolfe and her longtime beau, Adam Krauthamer, made it official on December 17. The couple shared the news of their marriage with beautiful wedding photos on Instagram. Wolfe and Krauthamer met during rehearsals of the musical Bullets Over Broadway, in which Wolfe played the role of Ellen and Krauthamer was a french horn player in the show's orchestra.



In addition to her current turn as Jenna in Waitress, Wolfe has been seen on Broadway in 110 in the Shade, Everyday Rapture, The Mystery of Edwin Drood and Falsettos. Her off-Broadway credits include The Last Five Years and the debut production of Everyday Rapture.



Krauthamer's Broadway orchestra credits also include Shrek The Musical, The King and I and Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella, for which he also played the show's national tour.



Many congrats to Wolfe and Krauthamer on the exciting news!

