The Phantom of the Opera Star Ali Ewoldt Is Broadway.com's Next Vlogger
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Dec 26, 2017
Ali Ewoldt in "The Phantom of the Opera"
(Photo: Matthew Murphy)

Talented Broadway soprano Ali Ewoldt, who is currently appearing as Christine Daaé in The Phantom of the Opera, will lead Broadway.com's new vlog, Dear Daaé, beginning on January 9, 2018. The vlog will follow Ewoldt and her co-stars backstage and onstage at the Majestic Theatre where the longest-running Broadway musical makes magic eight times a week.

Based on the 1910 horror novel by Gaston Leroux, The Phantom of the Opera follows a deformed composer who haunts the grand Paris Opera House. Sheltered from the outside world in an underground cavern, the lonely, romantic man tutors and composes operas for Christine Daaé (Ewoldt), a gorgeous young soprano star-to-be. As Christine's star rises, and a handsome suitor from her past enters the picture, the Phantom grows mad, terrorizing the opera house owners and company with his murderous ways. Still, Christine finds herself drawn to the mystery man.

In addition to her celebrated turn in Phantom, Ewoldt has been seen on Broadway in Les Misérables and The King and I. She also appeared in the 2010 national touring production of West Side Story.

Tune in and watch Ewoldt take Broadway.com readers behind the scenes at the legendary musical that has been thrilling audiences for decades. Dear Daaé will run every Tuesday for eight weeks.

