Real Housewives of Atlanta Star Kandi Burruss Puts on Her Jazz Shoes in Broadway's Chicago
Curtain Up
by Andy Lefkowitz • Jan 15, 2018
Kandi Burruss
(Photo: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Grammy winner Kandi Burruss makes her first Broadway appearance as Matron Mama Morton in the long-running hit Chicago beginning on January 15. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star will play a limited engagement through March 11.

Burruss is perhaps most known as one of the vocalists of the 1990s R&B vocal group Xscape. As a songwriter, Burress co-wrote the Grammy-winning song "No Scrubs" for TLC and "Bills Bills Bills" for Destiny's Child. She has also written songs for artists including Mariah Carey, Whitney Houston, *NSYNC, Monica, Alicia Keys, Boyz II Men, Faith Evans and Blu Cantrell. Burress is a star of the reality-TV show The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

The current cast of Chicago also includes Charlotte d'Amboise as Roxie Hart, Amra-Faye Wright as Velma Kelly, Tom Hewitt as Billy Flynn, Raymond Bokhour as Amos Hart and R. Lowe as Mary Sunshine. Featuring a book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by Kander and lyrics by Ebb, Chicago is the longest-running American musical on Broadway as well as the longest-running revival.

Chicago

This Tony-winning revival of Kander and Ebb's musical will razzle-dazzle you.
