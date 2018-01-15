Real Housewives of Atlanta Star Kandi Burruss Puts on Her Jazz Shoes in Broadway's Chicago

Grammy winner Kandi Burruss makes her first Broadway appearance as Matron Mama Morton in the long-running hit Chicago beginning on January 15. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star will play a limited engagement through March 11.



Burruss is perhaps most known as one of the vocalists of the 1990s R&B vocal group Xscape. As a songwriter, Burress co-wrote the Grammy-winning song "No Scrubs" for TLC and "Bills Bills Bills" for Destiny's Child. She has also written songs for artists including Mariah Carey, Whitney Houston, *NSYNC, Monica, Alicia Keys, Boyz II Men, Faith Evans and Blu Cantrell. Burress is a star of the reality-TV show The Real Housewives of Atlanta.



The current cast of Chicago also includes Charlotte d'Amboise as Roxie Hart, Amra-Faye Wright as Velma Kelly, Tom Hewitt as Billy Flynn, Raymond Bokhour as Amos Hart and R. Lowe as Mary Sunshine. Featuring a book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by Kander and lyrics by Ebb, Chicago is the longest-running American musical on Broadway as well as the longest-running revival.