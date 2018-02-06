Taylor Trensch Officially Begins 'Waving Through a Window' in Dear Evan Hansen

Broadway veteran Taylor Trensch plays his first official performance in the title role of Tony-winning musical Dear Evan Hansen on February 6. His debut in the show follows an unplanned initial first performance, which took audiences by pleasant surprise on January 30. Recent Hello, Dolly! star Trensch takes over for Noah Galvin, who played his final Dear Evan Hansen performance on February 4.



In addition to his recent turn as Barnaby Tucker in Hello, Dolly!, Trensch has appeared on Broadway as Christopher in The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, Michael Wormwood in Matilda and Boq in Wicked. His off-Broadway credits include Rent and Bare.



Trensch joins a cast that also includes 2017 Tony Award winner Rachel Bay Jones, 2017 Tony Award nominee Mike Faist, Jennifer Laura Thompson, Michael Park, Laura Dreyfuss and Will Roland. Also joining the cast on February 6 will be TK, taking over for original cast member Kristolyn Lloyd in the role of Alana Beck.



The winner of six 2017 Tony Awards including Best Musical, Dear Evan Hansen features a Tony-winning book by Steven Levenson, a Tony-winning score by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul and direction by four-time Tony nominee Greif.