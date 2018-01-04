Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Patti LuPone & Ben Platt Will Perform on the 2018 Grammy Awards
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Jan 4, 2018
Patti LuPone & Ben Platt
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

TV viewers tuning in to the 2018 Grammy Awards are in for a special treat. Tony winners Patti LuPone and Ben Platt have been announced as performers in a special tribute to legendary composers Andrew Lloyd Webber and Leonard Bernstein. LuPone will reprise her iconic 1981 Grammy performance of "Don't Cry for Me, Argentina" from Evita and Platt will sing a number from West Side Story.

LuPone and Platt both appeared on Broadway in the 2016-2017 season, with LuPone in a Tony-nommed turn in the new musical War Paint and Platt leading the company of Dear Evan Hansen, winning a Tony Award for his performance in the musical's title role. Platt is also nominated for a 2018 Grammy Award as lead vocalist on the Dear Evan Hansen cast album.

The 60th Annual Grammys will air live on CBS from Madison Square Garden on January 28 at 7:30pm EST. Tony winner James Corden will serve as the evening's host.

Dear Evan Hansen

The 2017 Tony winner for Best Musical follows Evan as he searches for the things in life that we all need.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Trending Now

  1. The Fans Have Spoken! The Top 10 Broadway Shows You Can't Wait to See in 2018
  2. Broadway Grosses: Chicago Celebrates Best Grossing Week in 21-Year History
  3. Watch the Cast of SpongeBob SquarePants Ring in the New Year with a 'Bikini Bottom Day'
  4. Bernadette Peters in Hello, Dolly! & More Staff Picks for January
  5. 2017 Wrap-Up: Broadway.com Picks the Best Shows of the Year

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton Wicked The Phantom of the Opera The Lion King Dear Evan Hansen Aladdin Anastasia School of Rock - The Musical Chicago A Bronx Tale Kinky Boots Waitress All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Broadway Buzz Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters