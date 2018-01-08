Tickets Are Now on Sale for Summer: The Donna Summer Musical

Tickets are now on sale for the new bio-show Summer: The Donna Summer Musical, set to play the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre on Broadway. Featuring a book by Colman Domingo, Robert Cary and Des McAnuff, choreography by Sergio Trujillo and direction by McAnuff, the production will start previews on March 28 with an opening slated for April 23.



Told through the dramatic lens of her final concert, Summer: The Donna Summer Musical presents the complexities and conflicts the famed songwriter and singer faced in her meteoric rise and descent. The show features a score with more than 20 of Summer's classic hits including “Love to Love You, Baby,” “Bad Girls” and “Hot Stuff.”



Summer: The Donna Summer Musical will include scenic design by Robert Brill, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Gareth Owen and projections by Sean Nieuwenhuis.