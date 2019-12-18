Audra McDonald & Brian Stokes Mitchell to Reunite for Ragtime Benefit Concert Dedicated to Marin Mazzie

Tony winners Audra McDonald and Brian Stokes Mitchell, original cast members of the 1998 Broadway musical Ragtime, will reunite in a special benefit concert of the show for the Actors Fund next year. The event, scheduled for April 27, 2020 at the Minskoff Theatre, will be dedicated to Tony-nominated original star Marin Mazzie, who passed away last fall.

"Our community was heartbroken at the loss of one of Broadway's great stars, my good friend and original Ragtime cast member Marin Mazzie," said Mitchell, who is also chairman of the Actors Fund. "Marin's courage and grace inspired everyone who knew her as well as her countless fans and generations of theater professionals. She was a true original and our cast, creative team and The Actors Fund are proud to dedicate this evening to her memory."

Ragtime introduces the American experience at the turn of the 20th century through the eyes of three different facets of society in New York City. Featuring a Tony-winning book by Terrence McNally (adapted from E.L. Doctorow's novel of the same name), the musical features a Tony-winning score by Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty.

Additional casting for the Ragtime concert will be announced at a later date.