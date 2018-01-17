Wonderful! Isabel Keating & Martin Moran to Join Wicked on Broadway

A pair of talented stage vets are about to become even more popular. Tony nominee Isabel Keating and Broadway alum Martin Moran will step into the Great White Way production of Wicked this month. Direct from the show's national tour, Keating will take over the role of Madame Morrible while Moran will play Doctor Dillamond in the smash hit. The duo will join the musical on January 30; current stars Tony winner Rondi Reed and Chad Jennings will play their final performance on January 28.



"I am sincerely overjoyed to be joining the company of Wicked on Broadway!" Keating told Broadway.com in an exclusive statement. "I'm so fortunate to have been given the chance to tell this powerful story with the phenomenally talented road company, and now to be asked to bring Madame Morrible back home to Broadway is THRILLIFYING (to follow in Rondi's footsteps and to hope to fill the shoes of many greats). It's so exciting and it feels like I am coming full circle back to Oz (wink)!"



"To play Doctor Dillamond—a teacher of compassion surrounded by young hearts living in a challenging time—this rings out for me now as the chief and tender joy of joining the Broadway company of Wicked, a musical that endures because it touches the soul," said Moran.



Isabel Keating earned a 2004 Tony nomination for her performance as Judy Garland in The Boy From Oz. She has also been seen on Broadway in Hairspray, Enchanted April, Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark and It's Only a Play; she appeared off-Broadway in A Lifetime Burning. Martin Moran's extensive Broadway résumé includes roles in Oliver!, Big River, How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, Titanic, Cabaret, Bells Are Ringing and Spamalot. Moran's off-Broadway credits include his acclaimed autobiographical solo works The Tricky Part and All the Rage, both of which he adapted into bestselling memoirs.



Keating and Moran join a current Wicked company that includes Jackie Burns as Elphaba, Amanda Jane Cooper as Glinda, Jye Frasca as Boq, Kristen Martin as Nessarose, Ashley Parker Angel as Fiyero and Fred Applegate as The Wizard. Wicked features a book by Winnie Holzman, a score by Stephen Schwartz, direction by Joe Mantello and choreography by Wayne Cilento.