The Phantom of the Opera Welcomes 30th Anniversary Leading Man Peter Joback

International stage star and recording artist Peter Jöback rejoins Broadway's longest-running show, The Phantom of the Opera, on January 16 as the musical reaches its 30th anniversary on the Great White Way. Laird Mackintosh (who normally plays Monsieur André) concluded his engagement in the title role on January 13 following the December 23 conclusion of longtime star James Barbour's run. Jöback will play a limited run through March 31.



"I am, of course, absolutely thrilled about having the honor of taking The Phantom through his 30th anniversary on Broadway," Jöback told Broadway.com exclusively. "Humbled for the task, but excited about once again being asked to do this classic role on the classic grounds of Broadway."



Jöback is one of Sweden’s most prolific artists. He has played the Phantom in London (2012), New York (2013, becoming the first European actor to play the role on Broadway since the original cast) and in two sold-out engagements in his native Stockholm (2016). Jöback has also appeared in London's West End playing Chris in the original production of Miss Saigon and creating the role of Michael in The Witches of Eastwick. Jöback has been awarded two Swedish Tony Awards, for creating the role of Robert in Bjorn Ulvaeus' and Benny Andersson's musical Kristina and for playing the Emcee in Cabaret. As a recording artist, his albums have sold over 1 million copies.



Jöback joins the Broadway production's two current stars, Broadway.com vlogger Ali Ewoldt as Christine and Rodney Ingram as Raoul, along with Mackintosh as Monsieur André, Raquel Suarez Groen as Carlotta, Carlton Moe as Piangi, Craig Bennett as Monsieur Firmin, Maree Johnson as Madame Giry and Kara Klein as Meg Giry. Recent Prince of Broadway star and Phantom alum Kaley Ann Voorhees plays the role of Christine at certain performances.



While January 26 is the anniversary date for The Phantom of the Opera, the show's 30th anniversary will be celebrated two days earlier, on January 24. The musical will enter its fourth decade having played 12,500 performances to 18 million people at the Majestic Theatre, and having grossed more than $1.1 billion.