All Hail Mama! Check Out Pics of Real Housewives Fave Kandi Burruss' Broadway Bow in Chicago
Hot Shot
by Lindsey Sullivan • Jan 17, 2018
Charlotte d'Amboise, Tom Hewitt, Amra-Faye Wright, Kandi Burruss & Raymond Bokhour
(Photos: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

She's the Countess of the Clink! Grammy winner and Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss started performances as Matron "Mama" Morton in Chicago this week, and Broadway.com headed to the Ambassador Theatre to capture her curtain call. Burruss was all smiles with a beautiful bouquet of red roses as she took a bow with the Chicago cast, including Charlotte d'Amboise, Tom Hewitt, Amra-Faye Wright and Raymond Bokhour. Fans can catch her in the Tony-winning revival through March 11. Peek the pics below!

Congrats on a razzle-dazzling Broadway debut, Kandi Burruss! See her in Chicago through March 11.

Chicago

This Tony-winning revival of Kander and Ebb's musical will razzle-dazzle you.
