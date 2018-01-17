Broadway BUZZ

The cast of 'Beautiful'
(Photos: 'Beautiful – The Carole King Musical')
Four Years of Feeling the Earth Move! See Photos from Beautiful's Anniversary Celebration
Hot Shot
by Lindsey Sullivan • Jan 17, 2018

Happy birthday, Beautiful! The Carole King musical celebrated four years on the Great White Way on January 14. That's four years of rocking big hair, belting bigger hits and backstage shenanigans at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre. In honor of the some kind of wonderful milestone, the entire company, including stars Chilina Kennedy, Jessica Keenan Wynn, Ben Jacoby and Evan Todd, gathered together for balloons and cake at after the performance on January 16. Take a look at the adorable shots, and be sure to catch Beautiful live!

Beautiful co-stars Evan Todd and Chilina Kennedy get together.
Catch this incredible company at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre!

Beautiful: The Carole King Musical

The inspiring true story of how Carole King became the soundtrack of a generation.
